Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 117.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,068 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 40,832 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 15.2% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

Adams Natural Resources Fund stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.02. 52,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,319. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, VP Gregory W. Buckley acquired 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $68,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

(Free Report)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.