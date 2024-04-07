Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 602 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 187.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at $131,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:BJAN traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,446 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

