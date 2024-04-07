Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMAY. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,554,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 736,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,214,000 after buying an additional 99,271 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 745.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 685,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,400,000 after buying an additional 604,285 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,948,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 42,481 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Price Performance

FMAY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,036 shares. The stock has a market cap of $516.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.87.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

