Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.7% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.13 on Friday, hitting $440.47. The stock had a trading volume of 54,512,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,918,384. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $436.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.01. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

