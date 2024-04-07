Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.32. 9,085,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,614,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

