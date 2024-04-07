Cambiar Investors LLC Has $54.67 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises approximately 2.2% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.28% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $54,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Barclays started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 61.67%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,305 shares of company stock worth $11,761,059 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.