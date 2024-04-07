Cambiar Investors LLC Has $56.47 Million Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Waters accounts for about 2.2% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $56,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $965,392,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,619,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,248,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 37.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,008,000 after buying an additional 547,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WAT traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.94. The company had a trading volume of 304,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,336. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.34. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $363.80.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.67.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

