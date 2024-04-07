Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 949.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cantaloupe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 20.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 14.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CTLP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,069. The company has a market cap of $458.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.55. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $8.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 7,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,981.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,844.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 7,749 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,981.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 128,658 shares in the company, valued at $829,844.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,270,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,405,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Cantaloupe Profile

(Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

