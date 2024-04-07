Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Acquires 409 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.3% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $440.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,512,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,918,384. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $436.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.01. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $309.89 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

