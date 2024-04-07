Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $99.14. 240,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,219. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

