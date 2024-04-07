Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

TUA stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $21.63. 315,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,411. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28.

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

