Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.90. The stock had a trading volume of 685,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,125. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

