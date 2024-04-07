Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $432.45 million and approximately $10.88 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,511,570,903 coins and its circulating supply is 11,921,914,173 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,509,075,929 with 11,919,536,784 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03575673 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $7,886,493.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

