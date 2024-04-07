Casper Market Cap Hits $439.97 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $439.97 million and $10.50 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,510,948,671 coins and its circulating supply is 11,921,321,266 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,509,075,929 with 11,919,536,784 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03575673 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $7,886,493.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.