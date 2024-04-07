Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 2,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.21.

Cintas Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $9.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $673.69. The stock had a trading volume of 348,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,221. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $438.59 and a 52 week high of $704.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $632.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $575.60.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

