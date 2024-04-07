Conflux Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Conflux has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $39.13 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,311.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $689.87 or 0.00995315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.53 or 0.00145038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00048118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.93 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00048065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.00141413 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,987,817,119 coins and its circulating supply is 3,850,344,092 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,987,533,512.95 with 3,850,033,500.73 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.36572176 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $54,874,648.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

