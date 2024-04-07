Context Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in 99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of 99 Acquisition Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,501,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in 99 Acquisition Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,266,000. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,566,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,986,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in 99 Acquisition Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

99 Acquisition Group stock remained flat at $10.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,357. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27. 99 Acquisition Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $10.53.

99 Acquisition Group Inc does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry.

