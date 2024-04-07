Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 7th. Cronos has a total market cap of $3.83 billion and approximately $10.30 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cronos has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00070302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00024394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00015824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.