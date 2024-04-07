ELIS Price Reaches $0.0479 on Major Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0479 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $9.58 million and approximately $177.69 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00007805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00013859 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00017832 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001555 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,350.66 or 1.00002744 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011250 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00127608 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04790236 USD and is down -8.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $12,895.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.