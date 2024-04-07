ELIS Price Reaches $0.0479 on Major Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $9.58 million and $225.61 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00014090 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00018300 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001580 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,242.60 or 0.99872093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011050 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00128142 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04790236 USD and is down -8.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $12,895.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

