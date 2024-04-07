Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97,198 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,447,000 after purchasing an additional 309,239 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.75. 2,166,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,216. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.16 and its 200-day moving average is $132.56. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.38.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

