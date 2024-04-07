Equitable Trust Co. Buys Shares of 77,026 UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 77,026 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after buying an additional 142,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after buying an additional 453,906 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Price Performance

NYSE:UBS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.27. 2,397,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,489. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.00%.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

