Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 70,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.96.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow stock traded up $25.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $783.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,438. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.68 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.62 billion, a PE ratio of 93.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $770.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $688.85.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

