Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $4.83 on Friday, hitting $418.86. The company had a trading volume of 186,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,901. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $269.50 and a 52 week high of $442.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RACE. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.71.

Get Our Latest Report on RACE

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.