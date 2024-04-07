Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,657,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,155 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.42.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.1 %

TRI stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.94. 227,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,872. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $161.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.