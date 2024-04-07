Equitable Trust Co. Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.45. 4,793,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,425,578. The stock has a market cap of $209.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.52%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.