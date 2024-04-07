Equitable Trust Co. Has $3.71 Million Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Nestlé by 14.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Nestlé by 4.0% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé in the first quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its position in Nestlé by 0.9% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of NSRGY traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.03. The company had a trading volume of 702,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,545. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.17 and a 200-day moving average of $111.20. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $102.87 and a 12 month high of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

