Equitable Trust Co. Has $4.57 Million Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,365.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Barclays increased their price target on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.19.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.98, for a total value of $1,615,071.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,042,938.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 872 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $185,622.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,465.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.98, for a total value of $1,615,071.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,065 shares in the company, valued at $96,042,938.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,159 shares of company stock worth $63,281,052 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.98 and a 200 day moving average of $206.39. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.