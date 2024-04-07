Equitable Trust Co. Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,439 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,545 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 91.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of SEA by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 135.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SE traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $55.28. 5,572,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,112,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $88.39.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

