Equitable Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 355.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,695 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,408,582,000 after acquiring an additional 104,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,739,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,240,443,000 after acquiring an additional 382,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,556,000 after acquiring an additional 497,482 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,883,000 after acquiring an additional 48,047 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Barclays boosted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,196. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.49.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

