Equitable Trust Co. Sells 115 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Waste Connections by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,908,000 after buying an additional 1,920,302 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after buying an additional 1,157,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,107,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Waste Connections by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,043,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,695,000 after buying an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,264,000 after buying an additional 236,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.81.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WCN traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $168.01. 466,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,046. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $173.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.08.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

