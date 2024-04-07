Equitable Trust Co. Sells 126 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Ferguson Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FERG stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.88. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $223.86.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.74%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

