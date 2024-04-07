Equitable Trust Co. Sells 144 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its position in STERIS by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 45,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in STERIS by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in STERIS by 7.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.48. 434,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.63. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $180.54 and a 1 year high of $254.00.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

