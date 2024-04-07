Equitable Trust Co. Sells 17,206 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,206 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $87,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.01. 1,743,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,610. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $51.53.
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
