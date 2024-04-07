Equitable Trust Co. Sells 401 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up about 2.7% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $35,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7,589.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,084,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.47.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HCA stock traded up $3.63 on Friday, reaching $328.80. 604,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,708. The stock has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $335.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

