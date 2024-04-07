Ethereum Classic One Day Volume Reaches $196.39 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $33.31 or 0.00048070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.88 billion and $196.39 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,298.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $689.49 or 0.00994959 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.13 or 0.00145934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008355 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.59 or 0.00191328 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00047982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.00142224 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000505 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,439,941 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

