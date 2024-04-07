Ethereum (ETH) Price Reaches $3,415.57 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $410.11 billion and $9.71 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,415.57 or 0.04936155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00069510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00024580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00009918 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00016312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00015864 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,069,586 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

