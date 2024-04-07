Fei USD (FEI) Price Hits $0.97

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $14.89 million and approximately $43,408.94 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 15,572,487 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,313,820 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

