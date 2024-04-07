FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Position Boosted by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAUG. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 228.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 346,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after buying an additional 241,169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 157,096 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 129,702 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 315,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after buying an additional 104,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS FAUG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 36,101 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.