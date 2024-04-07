Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $862.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Greenbrier Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of GBX stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.16. The stock had a trading volume of 945,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,349.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,719 shares of company stock valued at $547,803. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3,407.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Further Reading

