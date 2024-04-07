Head to Head Comparison: Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) versus Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) and Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Enovix has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrise New Energy has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and Sunrise New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix -2,800.51% -77.74% -41.01% Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix $7.64 million 166.52 -$214.07 million ($1.53) -4.93 Sunrise New Energy $38.13 million 0.56 -$22.40 million N/A N/A

This table compares Enovix and Sunrise New Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sunrise New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Enovix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Enovix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Enovix and Sunrise New Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enovix currently has a consensus price target of $28.29, suggesting a potential upside of 274.65%. Given Enovix’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Summary

Sunrise New Energy beats Enovix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

