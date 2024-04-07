Hermez Network Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $153.70 million and approximately $15,829.57 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.21 or 0.00006068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00014090 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00018300 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001580 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,242.60 or 0.99872093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011050 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00128142 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.19919584 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $16,137.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

