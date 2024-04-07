HI Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, HI has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $178,338.12 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00007830 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00013873 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00017712 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001554 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,299.36 or 0.99982920 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011352 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00127891 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00052279 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $165,515.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

