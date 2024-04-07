ICON Market Capitalization Achieves $317.11 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $317.11 million and $5.59 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICON has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 988,171,145 coins and its circulating supply is 988,170,063 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 988,133,018.2693856. The last known price of ICON is 0.32018669 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $4,493,230.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.