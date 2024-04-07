Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL) Stock Position Lessened by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 407,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the quarter. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 accounts for about 4.9% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 were worth $10,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 60,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 39,665 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Price Performance

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,452. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41.

