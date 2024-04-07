Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR) Position Decreased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 51.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 43.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 39,555 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 93.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.42. The stock had a trading volume of 41,951 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

