Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 8,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 446,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,083. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $103.81 and a one year high of $140.43. The firm has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.69.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

