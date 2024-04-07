Internet Computer Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.83 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $16.94 or 0.00024480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $7.83 billion and approximately $123.07 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00070328 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00015944 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 517,212,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,190,847 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

