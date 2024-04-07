Internet Computer Trading Down 9.1% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $7.83 billion and approximately $123.07 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $16.94 or 0.00024480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00070328 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00015944 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 517,212,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,190,847 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.