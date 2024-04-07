Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,754,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,044,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,080,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,696,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,344,295. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.93. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

